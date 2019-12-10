Suburban Milwaukee high school to retire Indians mascot

A suburban Milwaukee school board has voted to drop the high school’s Indians mascot following passionate debate on both sides of the issue.

At a meeting Monday night, the Menomonee Falls School Board voted 5-2 to retire the nickname that some considered racist.

Superintendent Corey Golla had recommended dropping the mascot, saying he doesn’t believe it is in the best interest “for our students, our families and our district to continue to compel our students to be represented by a mascot that is regarded as harmful, offensive or disrespectful.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin said in a statement the action sends a positive message to the students and the community and ends the perpetuation of negative and damaging stereotypes about indigenous people.

“Our schools should be fostering safe and inclusive learning environments for all students – not promoting racist stereotypes and imagery, and retiring their mascot is a step in the right direction,” said executive director Chris Ott.

A committee comprised mainly of students will come up with a new mascot and nickname.