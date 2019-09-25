Suicide prevention task force recommends community involvement

Recommendations from the final report by the Task Force on Suicide Prevention suggest that community efforts to prevent and intervene will make a difference.

Upon release of the report on Wednesday, Rep. Joan Ballweg, the chairperson for the task force, said, “Overall we see two things that need to happen in Wisconsin. Better coordination among our state agencies and the local community groups and non-profits that are doing great work but, sometimes, working in silos. Also how do we attack the issue of stigma when it comes to suicide? Making sure that people are comfortable talking about the need for their friends and family and neighbors if they have suicidal ideations.”

Friends, family and neighbors can use the QPR method to guide their conversations. The acronym stands for question, persuade and refer.

To take the first step and ask, Meghan Henderson, the clinical program supervisor at UnityPoint Health – Meriter, suggests starting with an observation: “’Hey, I notice that you don’t smile quite as much as you used to,’ or ‘I notice you cancelled all our plans the last few times. How are you doing?’”

“The second step is to persuade someone to get help,” she said. “Is there anyone they’d be comfortable being involved, other than you? Who knows what your relation to this person might be. The last step is to refer this person on to someone who is qualified to be an intervention for that person.”

Better caretakers are roles Henderson said everyone can grow into.

“Every suicide can be prevented,” Henderson said. “How we do that as a community or as non-clinicians is to look at the methods of ‘how’ people are dying by suicide. I think sometimes the ‘why’ people are dying by suicide might be a lot for a friend to take on… But the ‘how’ is something that perhaps more people can be involved in.”

The report’s recommended legislation includes grants that go towards training firearm retailers on how to recognize risk factors and avoid selling or renting firearms to people who may be considering suicide. Another suggested grant would support peer-to-peer suicide prevention programs in high schools.

