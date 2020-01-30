Suit filed to stop seawall that could protect 2 homes

A group of western Michigan homeowners are fighting a seawall aimed at preventing two houses from tumbling into Lake Michigan.

WOOD-TV reports that they're asking a judge to block construction of a rock revetment wall along the lakeshore in West Olive.

They say the wall will interfere with their ability to co-use a shared beach area. Court documents show owners of the homes in danger of falling from an eroding bluff say the wall could save their houses and would only overlap a small section of the beach area.

A circuit court trial is expected to start Tuesday.

