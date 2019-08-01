Sujeo restaurant closing after 5 years

A locally-inspired pan-Asian restaurant on Madison's Near East Side is closing its doors after being in business for five years.

James Beard Award winner, Tory Miller, made the announcement Thursday morning on Sujeo's Facebook page.

"The time has come for us to say good bye," posted Miller. "After five spicy years of being at the corner of E. Wash and N. Livingston (that’s where we are, in case you were never able to find us, ahem) we will serve our last guests on August 24."

Miller began to limit the restaurants hours on Thursday. It will be open from Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday from 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, it will have late night dining until 1:30 a.m.

"While I am heartbroken to say good bye of course, I am not going to focus on negatives," said Miller. "I have never been happier to have had this experience. I’ve made some incredible friends and learned more than I could have thought possible, about myself as a person, as a chef, and as a business owner."

Miller said he will still deliver the best experiences he can at his other restaurants including Graze, Estrellón, and L'Etoile.