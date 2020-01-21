Sulphur woman accused of rape of 5-year old boy and 3-year old girl

A Sulphur woman has been arrested on multiple charges of first degree rape and sexual battery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives received a complaint from the Louisiana State Police and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about explicit Instagram conversations on Jan. 13, 2020.

Upon investigation detectives say they found an account belonging to Lakien D. Perry, 18, of Sulphur, which had provided an unidentified account with a live video feed of her having inappropriate sexual contact with a 5-year old boy.

Detectives say that during their investigation they found evidence showing that Perry had sent inappropriate videos and photos of her with the boy since December 2019 and that she had also had inappropriate sexual contact with a 3-year old girl.

Perry was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional center for seven instances of first degree rape, twenty counts of sexual battery, and pornography involving a juvenile on Jan. 17, 2020.

Judge Robert Wyatt set Perry’s bond at $2.8 million.