Summer and stormy weather return next week

Summer isn't over just yet. Fall is just visiting for the day.

A warm front will bring in a surge of warm and humid air late Monday into Monday night. This front will also help trigger a few showers and storms.

Temperatures will quickly warm early next week. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 70s and in the mid 80s on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be very summer-like. It's going to be very warm, humid and windy. Tuesday will be in the warmest day next week.

Our rain and storm chances will start to increase towards midweek. On Thursday, the NBC15 Weather Authority Team will be tracking a potent storm system and strong cold front. This cold front will be the focal point for scattered showers and storms and a few strong storms.

The exact timing of the cold front could have a big impact on the potential for strong storms on Thursday. The threat of strong to severe storms will be higher with the front if it comes through Thursday afternoon and evening compared to Thursday night or Friday morning.