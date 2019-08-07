Summer camp helps kids dealing with juvenile arthritis

Summer camp season is in full swing, and one camp in the Wisconsin Dells has made it a mission to provide a place for kids with juvenile arthritis.

Courtesy: Stephanie Block

Camp M.A.S.H, which stands for make arthritis stop hurting, helps to provide a secure environment for children dealing with chronic illnesses.

Stephanie Block, the camp’s program director, said this is their largest year yet, with nearly 100 campers from across the state attending.

"There's games, there is dancing, there's life skills. Where we are special is they learn about their disease, they learn about taking their own shots, swallowing their own pills, advocating for themselves," Block said.

Block said children ages eight to 17 spend the first week of August bonding with others who share similar struggles. She said almost all of the volunteer staff members were also campers growing up, including herself.

She said it is the longest running consecutive camp in the nation for kids with arthritis or an arthritis related disease.

"It's just great to watch these kids just grow and change and say ‘I can do this, arthritis doesn't have me, I have arthritis,'" she said.

One camper, Laci McNutt, said she is going into her junior year of high school and has attended camp for about a decade. She said arthritis is an invisible pain, and the people at camp know what she is going through.

"All of the different activities are conformed so we are able to do them instead of some stuff that we might not be able to do if we are in pain,” she said.

The non-profit Wisconsin Arthritis Foundation has run the camp for around three decades. Block said camp is free of charge, but they do ask for a donation upon registration.

