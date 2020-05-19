Summer camps explore how to safely move forward amid COVID-19

Some summer camps are exploring their options for keeping kids safe while others had to cancel amid covid-19.

If camps do open this summer, the policies and procedures will be different.

"We certainly have a lot of parents with a lot of questions," Rebecca Carlin, Wisconsin Youth Company Executive Director said.

Questions that Carlin is still trying to answer. Her team is working around the clock to find the safest way to keep camps on the calendar.

"As a working mom who has been home with a child, I completely understand people want to do what's safe and best for their children," Carlin said.

She said some elementary student camps still have the green light to run this summer under new guidelines. Middle school and other immersion camps didn't make the cut because the activities would not work with social distancing.

"Our staff has been working tirelessly to comb through all the guidance, information and best practices," Carlin said.

She said the youth company partners with schools to use their space so if they don't open it creates a domino effect.

"We are really dependent on our school district partners to operate in those buildings," Carlin said.

She said at the least, camp programs can be operated in the youth companies' two buildings, but with limited numbers.

Carlin said no field or swimming trips will be allowed to limit exposure and additional health screenings will be required.

“We're going to have to work closely with families so campers understand the rules and that we're all working together to keep everyone healthy,” Carlin said.