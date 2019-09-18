Summer-like temperatures Wednesday, chance of showers Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:
NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.
High pressure will remain in control today. Sunshine will return along with warm temperatures. A few showers and thunderstorms are expected late tonight and into tomorrow. Temperatures will be above average through the rest of the week.
TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 81
WIND: S 10-15
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LATE.
LOW: 64
WIND: S 10
THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.
HIGH: 81
FRIDAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS.
HIGH: 83
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.
HIGH: 77