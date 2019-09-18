Summer-like temperatures Wednesday, chance of showers Thursday

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

High pressure will remain in control today. Sunshine will return along with warm temperatures. A few showers and thunderstorms are expected late tonight and into tomorrow. Temperatures will be above average through the rest of the week.

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 81

WIND: S 10-15

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LATE.

LOW: 64

WIND: S 10

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

HIGH: 81

FRIDAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS.

HIGH: 83

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

HIGH: 77

