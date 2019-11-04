Summer storm damage may affect hunting in Langlade and Oconto Counties

Summer may be over, but it could be impacting the deer harvest in Northern Wisconsin counties this season.

The Department of Natural Resources asked hunters on Monday to scout ahead of gun-deer season because summer storm damage may affect access to hunting locations.

Straight-line winds in Langlade County impacted approximately 1,800 acres of state-owned land. This includes portions of Peters Marsh Wildlife Area and the Upper Wolf River Fishery Area. The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest also sustained significant damage as did other properties in the greater White Lake and Mountain areas.

The Langlade County Forest reported 30,000 acres of public land affected by this storm. The county Forest Department cleared trails to make them safe for users with help from the DNR, area clubs and other agencies, but access into the forest remains challenging in some areas.

The DNR is asking the public to remember with continued rain, access roads may be too wet to travel. Additional caution is advised as saturated ground may cause weakened trees to fall. The county, state and federal forestry departments is asking for patience as work continues to remove damaged wood from the forest.

Wisconsin's gun-deer season is Nov. 23 - Dec. 1.

