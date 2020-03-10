Summerfest, Wisconsin State Fair closely monitoring coronavirus outbreak

Summerfest and Wisconsin State Fair officials say they are closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak but have not made the decision to cancel or postpone the popular events.

The organizers of Summerfest (starting June 24), Milwaukee World Festival, tell FOX6 that they are "closely monitoring" the situation and that "we will continue to work in tandem with public officials and health professionals."

Kathleen O’Leary, CEO for the Wisconsin State Fair (starting Aug. 6), said in a statement that they are "actively following updates and recommendations" from health officials and have put several precautions in place.

Those precautions include increased cleaning and sanitation; using hospital-grade sanitation equipment; installing hand sanitizer stations; among other precautions.

"At this time, no events have been canceled, however, if the cancellation of a non-fair event does occur, communication and subsequent details will come from the event organizer... While the Wisconsin State Fair is nearly five months away, we will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 as we get closer to the Fair to determine if any action is needed," according to O’Leary.