Summerfest in Milwaukee officially canceled

Summerfest in Milwaukee has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement tweeted out on Thursday morning, Summerfest wrote:

“After careful, diligent, and thoughtful consideration and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our community, Summerfest presented by @amfam will not take place as previously announced,”

Summerfest is an annual tradition in Milwaukee. Often billed as the world’s largest music festival in the year, Summerfest usually takes place at the end of the June and early July.

In March when the coronavirus was spreading, Summerfest announced they were postponing the festival to September.

But now it appears the “Big Gig” is no more for 2020.

“All of us – our staff, vendors, sponsors and partners – are the stewards of the incredible festival experience that fans have come to love and, together, it is our honor to be responsible for this storied tradition. Please know that our team explored countless options to ensure the Summerfest tradition could continue in 2020 in a safe and healthy manner. Yet, given the uncertainty surrounding large gatherings in these unprecedented times, we cannot in good conscience proceed with the festival this year,”

