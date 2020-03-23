Summerfest moving to September

Summerfest is moving to September.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the Milwaukee festival has been rescheduled for September 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19, all of which are Thursday through Sunday runs.

President & CEO Don Smiley made the announcement late Monday afternoon on the Summerfest Facebook page, noting that the ongoing outbreak has forced most upcoming live events have been canceled or postponed.

Smiley wrote that the decision was made in conjunction with the artists, however he did not say if all of the same artists will come back for the fall dates.

"We know there will be many questions and we look forward to sharing details with you in the future," Smiley continued. He directed ticketholders to Summerfest.com, which he said will be updated frequently.

Festival tickets purchased already will still be good for the September dates, he noted.