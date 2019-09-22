Sun Prairie Family Farm Hosts Luke Bryan Concert

Country music star Luke Bryan’s 11th annual farm tour is making a stop in south-central Wisconsin on Thursday and tickets are already sold out.

Luke Bryan’s crew reached out to the Wisconsin Farmer's Bureau searching for farms to hold the concert.

Statz Bros. Dairy Farm fit the criteria and made the final cut.

Milking cows is what a typical day looks like on the dairy farm, but Thursday will be a change in scenery because Luke Bryan is coming to town.

"It's pretty cool. We're pretty excited," Joe Statz, Statz Bros. Dairy Farm Owner said.

It's quiet on the farm now, but on Thursday night 20,000 people will fill the field as the country music lovers sing along to Luke Bryan’s set list.

"Right behind me down there where the trucks are, that will be the stage then everyone will be facing the field," Zach Statz, Statz Bros. Dairy Heard Manager said.

The Statz family said the last four years have been very tough for farmers. Milk prices are down and Joe said it's hard to make payments and a profit.

"We need a better milk price in order to survive. For other people …they need better soy bean prices and corn prices," he said.

Joe said the concert will bring awareness to hardships in farming and Luke Bryan is pitching in to help. The concert raises money to send kids in farming families to college.

"He'll get to come out to the country, see the farm and be a part of our history," Zach said.

The Statz family said the best they can do is focus on the future and hope it gets better.

"We do need support from everybody. The last couple years farming has been tough," Joe said.

This is one of six stops in the farm tour. Once the concert is over, Luke Bryan’s crew will pack up at midnight and head to the next concert in Richland, Michigan.

