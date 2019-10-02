Sun Prairie Fire Department accepts $470,000 grant to hire more firefighters

The Sun Prairie Fire Department has accepted a grant of about $470,000.00, which it will use to hire five additional firefighters next year.

Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison shared the news with state leaders and other emergency responders on Wednesday. Gov. Tony Evers, Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary-Designee Dawn Crim, Sen. Mark Miller, and Rep. Gary Hebl were at the department for an early kick off for National Fire Prevention Week.

“Last night council allowed me to accept what’s called the SAFER grant, staffing for adequate fire and emergency response personnel, and we got a grant that’s going to be upwards near $470,000.00 over the next three years," Garrison said.

Garrison said the grant will be distributed over the next three years, beginning in March.

"One of the things I’ve been pushing is we need to staff station two, 24 hours a day," he said. "In this grant, we applied to help that staffing model. So that grant literally pays half of the salaries for the five firefighters that we’re hiring in 2020, it pays half of their salaries for three years."

Secretary-Designee Crim said she chose to visit Sun Prairie because of the way the department has kept up with the growth of their community.

“We are kicking off fire safety week," she said. "Our department does a wide range of work with fire departments around the state, so I wanted to be sure to start with a fire department to learn about some of the work they’re doing, how they’re training, touring the trucks, and just what they have in store.”

Those in the fire station also took time to remember fallen fire captain Cory Barr, and the way the department has moved forward.

"Cory's life will always be remembered, but the work of the department goes on," said Evers. "The Sun Prairie Fire Department is known for its professionalism and its service to the community."

