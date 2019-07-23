Sun Prairie Fire Department helps community stay cool

With hot summer temperatures here to stay, the Sun Prairie Fire Department is finding ways to help the community stay cool.

"We try to get out as much as we can between calls," said firefighter Bryan Davis.

Sometimes the firefighters just hand out water, but this summer, they are trying something different.

"The spraying the water is kind of new, it’s something we’re trying out, we’ve gotten a lot of great feedback from the community," Davis said.

On Tuesday afternoon, firefighters hooked up their hose to a fire hydrant at Orfan Park and sprayed water across the park for kids to run around in.

"A lot of kids aren't able to go to pools or the Prairie Athletic Club, so us coming out here and just spraying water gives them a chance to run around and play," Davis said.

HAPPENING NOW: Need a cool down on a hot day? The Sun Prairie Fire Department is out at Orfan Park spraying water for the kids to run through! @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/j43GaSTv1o — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) July 23, 2019

Nine-year-old Jamie Kippert and her brother were among the dozens of kids and families who put on their swimsuits and took advantage of the chance to cool off.

"This was really fun. I thought it was way better than swimming," Kippert said.

For the fire department, events like these also helps them reach kids in the community. Firefighters took pictures with the kids and showed off the trucks.

"When they see us out in the community, they kind of put two and two together like we’re here to help them, so in the event of an emergency, they know they’re not to be afraid of rather than we’re actually there to help them, so we’re their friends, not big scary guys in suits," Davis.

Davis said the department wants to continue doing this all season.

"It's nothing but smiles. The kids love it, they love the red trucks, they love running around. I've even seen a bunch of the family members like parents running out there, so it's definitely something to keep on doing to see the smiles and keeping everyone cool," he said.

The fire department does plan to be out again this summer. They recommend checking their Facebook page. They will post where and when they will be out with the trucks in the mornings.