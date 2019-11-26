Sun Prairie High School students hold walkout to discuss ongoing issues of racism

About 150 students from Sun Prairie High School and other schools walked out of class Tuesday to discuss with school officials ongoing issues with racism in the school district.

This comes a day after a Sun Prairie High School student posted a picture of himself wearing black face at a student basketball game. The district says the student had painted his face black at the game.

Students from Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School and Prairie Phoenix Academy also joined the walkout, at the District Support Center Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the school district, students and district leadership discussed:





The need to update policies to specifically include race.



The need to hire more teachers of color.



The need to review/revise the curriculum to be sure we are teaching about the richness and depth of black history past and present.



The district did not immediately respond to NBC15’s inquiry regarding repercussions the student who wore blackface could be facing.

Following the walkout on Tuesday, the district said that it “highlights the importance of having courageous conversations about race with our students, within our schools, and in collaboration with our community at large”

”We cannot hope to eliminate the racial disparities in our system unless we first discuss race and racism in a way that is honest and proactive. Everyone plays a vital role in increasing racial consciousness in our schools in order for us to achieve our vision. After listening to students, district leadership met to reflect and debrief on the information shared."

The district says superintendent Brad Saron, and assistant superintendents Stephanie Leonard-Witte and Janet Rosseter, will meet with students to continue to discuss racism in the school district.