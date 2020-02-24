Sun Prairie Middle School project raises awareness for people with disabilities

Raising awareness for those with disabilities: Middle school students in Sun Prairie will participate in gym class while getting experience with different abilities.

(Source: WMTV)

The school is partnering with the Ability Center for the initiative.

The founder of the center, Damian Buchman, says the goal is to give kids the opportunity to play together in "a different pair of shoes."

“When you normalize it for every kid, the child and student who potentially really needs it doesn't feel different. Because all of their peers play it as well. And most don't know you don't have to be in a wheelchair to play. So I have two metal knees from my bone cancer, and regardless, that qualifies me to play wheelchair sports, even though I can walk,” Buchman says.

If you're looking for more information or think you'd like to get involved, head to TACWI.org