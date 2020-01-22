Sun Prairie PD: Crash causing power outages throughout city

The City of Sun Prairie is experiencing power outages following a traffic crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Drivers should avoid Bird Street at Vandenburg Street due to a vehicle crash at 3:42 p.m., according to the Sun Prairie Police Department.

Police and utilities are aware of the outage and are working to get power restored as soon as possible, according to the police department.

Some traffic lights are currently down and stop signs have been place out for traffic. Drivers should avoid the area.