Sun Prairie PD gives tips to stay safe on roads this winter

As winter weather makes its way across the state, the Sun Prairie Police Department reminds drivers to prepare themselves before hitting the roads.

Officers suggest following a few tips as you make your way outside:

1. Plan your travels and check weather reports. Tell people where you are headed.

2. Be gentle with both the accelerator and break. Do not use cruise control or be overconfident with four-wheel drive vehicles.

3. Carry an emergency kit in your backseat, in case the trunk were to freeze.

4. Keep your gas tank at least half full during the winter season.

5. Put together a winter emergency kit with food, water, first aid supplies and extra clothes.

6. Check your carbon monoxide detector.

7. Make sure your pets have shelter, food and water. They should be brought inside when the temperatures reach 30 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chill.

According to the department, between November 2018 and April 2019, Sun Prairie officers received more than 500 reports of traffic crashes.

With the start of December also comes parking restrictions throughout the City of Sun Prairie, in effect until March 31. Parking is not allowed on any designated snow route from midnight to 7:00 a.m. every day.

Snow route violations could set you back with a $50 fine. Regulations are enforced whether there is snow on the ground or not.

