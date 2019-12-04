Sun Prairie Police Department hires new Police Chief

The Sun Prairie Police Department has hired a new police chief, following the retirement of Chief Patrick Anhalt last spring.

Sun Prairie Police Commission approved hiring Michael Steffes as the new chief at a special meeting on Nov. 26, according to a release Wednesday.

Steffes has 25 years of law enforcement experience, and currently works as a deputy administrator for the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Law Enforcement Services. He has also served with the Beaver Dam, Rhinelander and Shorewood Hills police departments.

Steffes was one of 27 applicants for the job, the city says. Steffes’ first day on the job was Dec. 30, 2019.

“I am humbled and honored to become the Chief of Police in a community where I have resided the last three years with my family and truly value the welcoming atmosphere, sense of community, and support for public safety that I have seen in Sun Prairie,” Steffes says in the release.

“Having had the opportunity to work with the department members, I have been impressed with their dedication, compassion, and professionalism and I am excited to join their team,” Steffes says.

Former Sun Prairie police chief Patrick Anhalt announced in April of this year that he would retire from the force, after 25 years of service.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Chief Steffes is a graduate of Northwestern University's School of Police Staff and Command, as well as the FBI National Executive Institute.

Steffes also holds a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership and Quality from Marian University; a bachelor's degree in Management of Criminal Justice from Concordia University; and an associate degree in Criminal Justice from Fox Valley Technical College, according to the state DOJ.