Sun Prairie Police cancels municipal court, tours amid coronavirus outbreak

The Sun Prairie Police Chief sent a letter to the community detailing closures as a response to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Until further notice, all police department tours, ride-alongs and the fingerprinting service has been cancelled. Sun Prairie Municipal Court has closed all court dates until May 6. Individuals with upcoming court dates will be notified by mail.

“Responding to COVID-19 requires all of us working together. This is a rapidly changing and evolving situation,” wrote Chief of Police Mike Steffes.

Public records requests and citation payment options are available online.

