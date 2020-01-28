Sun Prairie Police respond to barricaded individual in home

The Sun Prairie Police Department says the situation involving a possibly armed individual barricaded inside a home there has been resolved.

The confrontation late Tuesday morning had prompted police to urge people to avoid the area near the home, along Tower Drive, between Grandview and Crossing Ridge, as they worked to contain the situation.

Police have not released any details about the incident or if anyone was taken into custody at this time.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide updates as more information becomes available.