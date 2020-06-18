Sun Prairie Police investigating bullets hitting vehicle, believe it was targeted

Sun Prairie Police are investigation a shots fired incident, after several bullets struck a vehicle parked in a driveway.

According to police, officers received a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Pine Street at 10:22 p.m. on Wednesday.

At the scene, officers found several bullets had hit a parked vehicle, but no one was injured.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336.