Sun Prairie School District employee arrested for having sexual conversations with student

An employee of the Sun Prairie School District was arrested for having inappropriate sexual conversations with a 16-year-old student.

Michael A. Johnson

Lieutenant Kevin Konopacki of the Sun Prairie Police Department said they had been investigating the allegations of inappropriate sexual conversations and spreading explicit photographs between 42-year-old Michael Johnson and a female student of the Sun Prairie High School. The behavior was initially reported to the police by school personnel once they were made aware of the situation in late June.

Konopacki said information gathered through the investigation led to a search warrant of Johnson’s home on Tuesday morning. Johnson was taken into custody. He was booked into the Dane County Jail on charges of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and sexual exploitation of a child.

