Sun Prairie after-school program confirms case of coronavirus

Kumon, an after-school program in Sun Prairie has confirmed it is "aware of (a) confirmed case of coronavirus" affecting the location.

A spokesperson for Kumon tole NBC15 they are taking appropriate measures to keep everyone safe. It Marketing & Communications Dept. Manager Leah Coyle said they are following the guidelines provided by the CDC and have notified the local board of health.

“Kumon is committed to the health and safety of its staff, students and families," she said.

Coyle told NBC15 a staff member alerted ownership Wednesday that they might have been exposed, but weren't showing any symptoms, and went and got tested.

The next morning their test came back positive and the location, 956 W. Main St., was closed and remains so, she explained.

Kumon, which is located in Sun Prairie at 956 W. Main Street, focuses on after-school math and reading programs to help students.

Full Statement from Kumon



“Kumon is committed to the health and safety of its staff, students and families. We are aware of the confirmed case of coronavirus and are taking the appropriate measures to ensure that everyone stays safe during this trying time. We are closely following the guidelines provided by the CDC and have contacted the local board of health for further assistance.”