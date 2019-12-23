Sun Prairie arrests Madison man after bullets strike home

The Sun Prairie Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Madison man in connection with a Sunday afternoon shooting that left multiple bullet holes in the side of a home.

According to Sun Prairie police, Jeff C. Starks was booked into the Dane Co. jail on Monday on a single count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

He was taken into custody after the Madison Police Department's SWAT team executed a pair of search warrants at neighboring houses, at 4310 and 4312 Dwight Dr., in Madison.

Investigators say his arrest was linked to a shots fired call shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday outside a home at 1435 Wild Iris Street.

While several shots hit the house, no one was injured. At the time, investigators said they believed it was a targeted incident and it remains under investigation.

NBC15 visited the scene today and spoke to neighbors who said the incident has the area on edge.

Ben Baltus, who has lived in the area for more than three years, said he heard several gunshots Sunday afternoon while home with one of his kids. He said he never expected something like this to happen in his family-friendly neighborhood.

"There's a safe place where there's little traffic, tons of kids here to play with and it really worked out great. What I sacrificed in yard size, we definitely got back in happiness for our kids, so yeah, it's just an all-around scary experience," Baltus said.

Baltus said several families in the area have young children. He and his wife have two daughters, and after Sunday's incident, they are concerned about their kids' safety.

"We have two little ones and the older one, she wasn't here, the younger one, thankfully, she's probably not going to remember this, but I know my wife had a hard time sleeping last night for sure," Baltus said.

Several houses near the house hit on Wild Iris Street have Ring doorbells or other camera systems. Baltus does not have one, but he said this incident has made him seriously consider buying some sort of home security system.

"I know a lot of my neighbors have [Ring doorbells] and they were saying that their cameras didn't catch any of the stuff, so maybe something with a better security system is going to be necessary, but even that thought is kind of scary," Baltus said.

Police said the investigation into Sunday's incident is still active. NBC15 will have the latest details as they become available.