Sun Prairie community asked for help to name new high school and mascots

The Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) is asking the community for help with naming schools and mascots.

According to SPASD, the Naming Committee was scheduled to begin in Fall 2020, but was moved up to July-October 2019 to have finalized mascots incorporated into the Ashley Field design.

They need recommendations for:





Cardinal Heights Name



Cardinal Heights Mascot



Second High School Name



Second High School Mascot



Name of Current High School



SPASD officials say the Cardinal mascot will stay with the current high school.

The Naming Committee will review all entries with the following criteria:





Does it adhere to board policy?



Will it endure time without controversy?



Can it be confused with other regional school names?



Is it aligned with the mission and vision?



Does it avoid political controversy?



Check the name in other languages - does it translate OK?



Is it offensive in any way?



Is it easily pronounced by English Language Learners?



Is the Acronym appropriate?



Does it represent the geographical area that it is being built as well as topography?



Does it duplicate other Big 8 or Badger Conference names/mascots?



The committee will not consider duplicate mascots or names already in the district, names of living people, consider the Cardinal as another mascot, or Native American mascots.

Surveys can be completed online, or paper copies of the survey can be found at the public library and the SPASD Support Center.

Submissions must be received by Aug. 30, 2019 for consideration.Students and staff will be able to vote on a few approved options between September 9-18. Final selections will be presented to the SPASD School Board on October 13.