Sun Prairie firefighters rescue family dog from smoke-filled home

Firefighters rescued a family dog trapped inside a Sun Prairie home filled with heavy smoke early Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters couldn’t see any flames as they approached the home in the 5000 block of Larry Lane around 1:30 p.m.

As they made their way through the smoke to the kitchen, the firefighters found “numerous items” smoldering on the stove and nearby countertops. They removed the stove, cabinets, and other items and put out the rest with a water extinguisher.

Meanwhile, other firefighters searched the home for the dog and, once they found it, the pup was brought back to its family, the fire department continued.

Firefighters then opened up the home to ventilate it and cut off the power. They noted, while the fire was contained to the kitchen, there was smoke damage throughout the home. Investigators estimated the fire did approximately $10,000 to $15,000 in damage.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

