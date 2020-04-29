Sun Prairie firefighters save 100 chickens after barn goes up in flames

First responders were able to save 100 chickens after the barn they were in went up in flames outside Sun Prairie Tuesday afternoon.

The Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue said crews were dispatched after receiving a report of a "Bobcat on fire" in a large barn in the 3000 block of Vinburn Road in the town of Bristol.

An off-duty state patrol officer evidently spotted the smoke coming from the barn on his way home from work.

Arriving on scene, Sun Prairie fire says that the first engine company "made an aggressive attack" and controlled the flames, while the second in team saved some 100 chickens out of the burning barn and into a coupe outside.

The fire was under control within five minutes, Sun Prairie says.

Very little damage was done to the barn, besides the destruction of a Skid Steer unit. No injuries were reported.

The fire is still under investigation.