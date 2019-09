An act of kindness can go a long way. A Sun Prairie student has learned this at a young age.

Megan Spredemann donated $50 to a campaign by the Sunshine Place called #ActofKindnessSP. Megan explained that the $50 was a gift from her grandparents, their only request was to pay it forward.

In response to why she made the donation, she said, "Because other kids would spend it on toys and stuff but it's important to help people."