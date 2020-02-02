Sun Prairie groundhog predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Jimmy the Groundhog saw his shadow which means there will be six more weeks of winter.

Sun Prairie held its annual Groundhog Day Prognostication Sunday at sunrise. The early morning prediction didn’t keep crowds from gathering at Cannery Square to hear Jimmy’s prediction.

This was the 72nd annual Groundhog Day ceremony in the self-proclaimed “Groundhog Capital of the World.” Mayor Paul Esser reported the prediction and a proclamation from Gov. Tony Evers declared it officially Groundhog Day in Wisconsin.

Jimmy was handled by the Wilderness Walk Zoo and Recreation Park. The event emcee was Mike Mahnke, the public address announcer of the Badgers and he declared, “Jimmy is never wrong.”

Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania did not see his shadow and predicted an early spring.

Following his prediction, participants took to the city’s streets for a new racing event. The Hibernation Hustle Fun Run benefits the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and was added to the Groundhog Day festivities this year.

Jimmy’s prediction also determined the length of the race. Depending on whether he saw his shadow or not, the race length would either be two miles or just over three miles.

Businesses and organizations throughout the city are offering specials for Groundhog Day.

