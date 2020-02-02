Sun Prairie groundhog predicts 6 more weeks of winter

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV)-- Jimmy the Groundhog saw his shadow which means there will be six more weeks of winter.
Sun Prairie held its annual Groundhog Day Prognostication Sunday at sunrise. The early morning prediction didn’t keep crowds from gathering at Cannery Square to hear Jimmy’s prediction.
This was the 72nd annual Groundhog Day ceremony in the self-proclaimed “Groundhog Capital of the World.” Mayor Paul Esser reported the prediction and a proclamation from Gov. Tony Evers declared it officially Groundhog Day in Wisconsin.
Jimmy was handled by the Wilderness Walk Zoo and Recreation Park. The event emcee was Mike Mahnke, the public address announcer of the Badgers and he declared, “Jimmy is never wrong.”
Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania did not see his shadow and predicted an early spring.
Following his prediction, participants took to the city’s streets for a new racing event. The Hibernation Hustle Fun Run benefits the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and was added to the Groundhog Day festivities this year.
Jimmy’s prediction also determined the length of the race. Depending on whether he saw his shadow or not, the race length would either be two miles or just over three miles.
Businesses and organizations throughout the city are offering specials for Groundhog Day.
- Buck ‘n Honey’s will offer $5.00 off an appetizer with the purchase of $25.00 or more. This special will be available on Groundhog Day only, from 10:00AM-4:00PM.
- Burn Boot Camp will offer a FREE community bootcamp workout at 9:00AM on Saturday, February 1.
- Carpe Diem Boutique will be open from 7:30AM-12:00PM on Sunday, February 2 so that event attendees and customers can enjoy hot chocolate while shopping in-store specials.
- Downtown Sun Prairie Dream Park is offering a chance for you to win a $25.00 gift card to Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen! To enter for your chance to win the drawing, you must: 1. visit the Dream Park on Groundhog Day, 2. take a picture with your family or with friends after the Groundhog Day festivities posing with the new tree carving in the park, and 3. post the photo to Facebook and tag Sun Prairie Dream Park. All entries must be posted by 1:00PM on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
- Eddie’s Alehouse & Eatery will serve breakfast biscuits and gravy along and other breakfast items beginning at 7:00AM. Anyone wearing a Hibernation Hustle shirt will receive a FREE drink as part of a Buy 1 Get 1 special.
- Faded Roots Boutique will be open from 7:30AM-1:00PM on Sunday, February 2! Think spring and shop local, by enjoying 25% off Winter Clothing & Boots! The Two Hearted River Band will perform while you shop from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Marcus Palace Theatres will play the 1993 classic movie Groundhog Day in the Take5 Lounge on Sunday February 2. There is no cost to view movies in the Take5 Lounge. Enjoy Puxatawney Sliders and Phil Fries food specials; beverage specials will also be available.
- Meant to Bead: Participate in the 3rd annual Meant to Bead contest Jimmy the Groundhog Contest! To participate, make a unique beaded creation using a Meant to Bead Jimmy the Groundhog bead. Then submit the creation (or a photo of the creation) to Meant to Bead by Sunday, February 2. Meant to Bead will judge all entries on Monday February 10.
- My Red Haired Auntie will be offering Groundhog Day cookies and cocoa on Sunday February 2.
- Nitty Gritty will feature the Six More Weeks of Winter Burger and the Early Spring Burger, and the Groundhog Day Burger. The Sun Prairie Nitty Gritty location will also feature a special Groundhog Day cocktail for $5.00; the drink recipe is the same as Andie MacDowell’s favorite drink in the classic movie Groundhog Day! The beer special will be Ale Asylum’s Unshadowed, a German Hefeweizen for $4.00. All specials will be available Monday January 27 through Sunday, February 2. Please note that Nitty Gritty will be closing at 3p.m. on February 2 for a special event.
- Prairie Athletic Club will offer $5.00 off ALL online orders on Sunday, February 2 only. Enter promo code GROUNDHOG20.
- Sun Prairie Public Library has the Shadow Search Scavenger Hunt, or stop by the Information Desk to play Groundhog Trivia! Trivia winners will be drawn on Monday, February 3. The top 3 will receive a prize! On Groundhog Day, the classic 1993 movie Groundhog Day starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell will be playing all day in the Library Welcome Area.
- The Wire Basket has special Groundhog Day merchandise, to enter a drawing for your chance to win a gift certificate, and to shop special Groundhog Day weekend deals! The Wire Basket will open at 7:30AM on Groundhog Day.
- Wisconsin Apparel Co. will be at the prognostication event with Jimmy t-shirts, hats, and cute stuffed Jimmy’s available for purchase. Or stop by the store at 229 E Main Street right after the event to warm up and enjoy some hot apple cider and mini doughnuts.