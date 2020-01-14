Sun Prairie redevelopment plan moves forward to full council vote

More than a year after a deadly explosion rocked downtown Sun Prairie, the community is moving forward with ways to rebuild on the properties that were destroyed.

In 2019, several community input meetings were held to gather public feedback about what parts of downtown Sun Prairie should look like.

On Tuesday, their was a public input session held as part of the process of approving or declining the ‘Stronger’ plan. The plan specifically focuses on the areas north and south of W Main Street and Bristol Street, the site where the deadly explosion took place in July 2018.

The council vote 8-0 to send it forward to a full council vote of approval.

The city hired consultants from the Lakota Group to develop a proposal for how to reinvent the space, and the group presented their proposal at the meeting on Tuesday and answered questions from city officials.

City of Sun Prairie Community Development Director Scott Kugler explained how the city council still needs to vote on the plan that is seen more as a blue print to the future, nothing concrete.

“The idea is that this provides a vision and a blueprint for those folks to move forward with their projects with confidence that the community will accept them,” Kugler explained.

Kugler says the long term plan aims to connect downtown Sun Prairie with the high school’s Ashely Field, set to open next fall.