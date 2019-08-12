Sun Prairie man arrested for his 6th OWI

A Sun Prairie man was arrested Sunday night for his 6th OWI. Police say 38-year-old Jimmy Chaney was arrested after an officer spotted him driving recklessly in a Walmart parking lot.

Police say while he was pulling over during the traffic stop, Chaney pulled into the BP gas station on Main St. where he hit a cement post in front of one of the pumps. The post and pump were not damaged.

Police say Chaney was arrested and charged with OWI-6th offense, which is a felony. Also, Chaney did not have a valid driver’s license.

