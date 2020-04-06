Sun Prairie man arrested after attempted break-in, foot chase

Columbia County deputies arrested a Sun Prairie man for allegedly trying to break into a house in the town of Lodi.

Officials said the attempted burglary happened around 4:46 p.m. Monday. The caller said a man had forced open a locked screen door to their home, and left prior to law enforcement's arrival.

Deputies located the suspect in the area, and he fled. After a foot pursuit, 26-year-old Andre Wallace was taken into custody.

Wallace was booked into the Columbia County Jail on tentative charges of criminal trespass to dwelling, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and violation of a state health order.