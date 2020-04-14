Sun Prairie man arrested after hit-and-run

A Sun Prairie man was arrested after a hit-and-run that happened on East Washington Avenue Monday night.

Madison police said several witnesses provided officers with a good description of the driver who fled the scene of a crash around 6:21 p.m.

An officer spotted 24-year-old Jordan Killerlain outside of an East Johnson Street business. Police said Killerlain tried to run, but was chased down by police.

He was issued traffic citations and taken to jail on tentative charges of resisting/obstructing and bail jumping.

Witnesses to the crash said Killerlain was trying to get around traffic stopped for a red light at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Street, when he clipped another car.

This cause Killerlain's car to roll over. As some went to check on his welfare, he got out and ran off.