Sun Prairie man gets 66 months in prison for dealing fentanyl-laced heroin

A Sun Prairie man has been sentenced to 66 months in federal prison for dealing heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson said during sentencing that Cortez Jackson, 39, was responsible for dealing a "large amount" of heroin, some of which was laced with the synthetic narcotic, fentanyl.

Jackson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine back in November of 2019.

Another man, Van Williamson, was meanwhile sentenced to eight years in federal prison. Prosecutors say Williamson was the leader in the drug ring.

