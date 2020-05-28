Sun Prairie offering summer school for students K-12

Students can pick from reading, writing and math summer classes from kindergarten through 12th grade in the Sun Prairie School District.

Shelley Weiss, the Director of Summer School Programs, said it was very important to them that all grade levels had the opportunity to participate in one or many summer school classes.

Typically, the summer school program has hands-on activities, but teachers will still encourage students to do the activities at home. Weiss said that the district has seen an increase this year in the number of 9th through 12th graders signing up for summer classes.

"Teachers, everyone is very excited about it, very enthused. I've loved learning from the teachers and the interactions between teachers as they're telling me the different ways that they're going to approach to make sure students are engaged without feeling overwhelmed by technology or too much FaceTime," Weiss said.

The class will run Monday through Thursday starting June 22nd until July 23rd.


