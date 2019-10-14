Police warn of new phone scam from fake Security Security Adm.

Police are warning residents of a new phone scam Monday.

Sun Prairie police say the scam call begins with an automated voice saying the call is from the Social Security Administration.

The voice asks you to dial 1, directing you to a call center. There someone will ask you to tell them personal information and transfer them money, likely via gift cards.

“Do not provide information or pay them,” Sun Prairie police said in a Facebook post.

“It is only necessary to report these calls to the police if you or a family member gave money or personal information. They do not have personal information (i.e. social security numbers, etc.) unless you give it to them,” according to the post.