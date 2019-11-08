Sun Prairie production gives fresh take on ‘Footloose’

Following in the foot-steps of Broadway shows like Hamilton, Sun Prairie High School is showcasing a diverse cast in their production of Footloose.

Jamal Stone is a Sun Prairie senior cast in the role of “Ren,” the main character who moves to a small town from Chicago.

“As an African American, I connect to Ren differently than a white person would connect to Ren,” said Stone. “It’s a different spin that I’m black.”

Stone says people who come from diverse backgrounds can provide new perspective.

“I just think people of different ethnicities and different races, they have individual experiences,” said Stone. “As an actor, you want to connect to your character the best you can. Not everybody can connect to their character the same way.”

Director and choreographer Marsha Heuer said when selecting the students for roles, she only looked at who would best sing, dance, and act the best for each part.

“Casting a show in that was wasn’t necessarily intentional,” said Heuer. “But it certainly has changed the whole story for a lot of people because they grew up watching Kevin Bacon on TV.”

Heuer said she was born in the 80’s and remembers watching the original movie.

“It’s a different take,” she said. “Because this is a kid moving from Chicago to this small little hick town and it’s something that gives a new perspective.”

Mitchell Nadoloski, a senior who plays the role of Reverend Shaw Moore, believes the stage should also represent what the classrooms look like.

“It definitely gives more opportunities for people at the high school to be a part of the show and bring what they can to the stage,” Nadoloski said. “Our Footloose, just feels different than other productions of it.”

Footloose performances will be on November 8 and 9 at 7:00 p.m., November 10 at 2:00 p.m., and November 15 and 16 at 7:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

