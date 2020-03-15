Sun Prairie schools detail new “distance learning” procedures

As Wisconsin schools close to control the spread of coronavirus, district officials in Sun Prairie are releasing new information on how they will proceed.

The Sun Prairie Area School District sent out a letter to families Sunday explaining its effort to support social distancing recommendations from state health officials. The district says schools are closed immediately. During this closures, all events are cancelled. The closure is expected to last at least through April 5th.

Families should expect an email before the end of the day Monday with directions for how students will access distance learning. If there are materials that need to be picked up for students, teachers will notify families and provide directions for pick up.

The district says its committed to making sure all students have the necessary technology needed during this time. Students in 6th through 12th grade already have assigned Chromebooks. If families need to pick up their child’s device they are asked to come to the school March 17th or 18th to do so.

5K through fifth grade students will have devices waiting to be picked up on those dates as well. Each SP4K location will be in contact with 4K families regarding the learning plan and the materials being sent home for distance learning. If your child receives daycare services, please be sure to check with your provider. Decisions about daycare are made separate from 4K instruction.

Below is further information provided by Superintendent Brad Saron. Families with further questions are asked to contact the district at covid@sunprairieschools.org

Schedule for School Closure

• Monday, March 16th: Schools are closed to the public. Staff will report and prepare for student material, technology, and medication pick up on Tuesday, March 17th, and Wednesday, March 18th.

• Tuesday, March 17th: Schools open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for student material, technology, and medication pick up. Staff will report to assist with materials pick up and to prepare for distance learning. School-specific details and other pick-up times will follow from your principal.

• Wednesday, March 18th: Schools open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for student material, technology, and medication pick up. Staff will report to assist with materials pick up and to prepare for distance learning. School-specific details and other pick up times will follow from your principal.

• Thursday, March 19th: Day 1 of Distance Learning.

• Friday, March 20th: Day 2 of Distance Learning.

• Spring Break is March 23rd-27th: No district services/student learning provided.

• Monday, March 30: Distance Learning resumes.

Food Service

We are also committed to providing food service for families in need. We will be operating from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the following school sites beginning Wednesday, March 18th. No family will be turned away, even if they do not attend one of these schools. Children must be present at distribution, and each child will receive a lunch and a breakfast for the next morning. Please know that due to the circumstances, there will be limited availability for those with dietary needs, including gluten-free and allergies.

• Drive-through food service will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the following sites:

• CH Bird Elementary - 1170 N. Bird Street

• Westside Elementary - 1320 Buena Vista Drive

• Northside Elementary - 230 W. Klubertanz Drive

Personal Wellness

During school closures, it is important that all students and families care for their physical and mental health. The importance of routines, self-care, and overall wellness is essential. The Sun Prairie Area School District Student Services team has collected some information and resources for families to use while schools are closed.

• If you have any questions, please begin by contacting your students’ teacher(s). If you have any difficulty accessing your students’ teachers, please reach out to your principal and/or associate principal.

• In closing, keep in mind that schools have been ordered closed to support social distancing in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID -19. During the closure, consider how your actions can help reduce the spread of COVID-19.