Sun Prairie student faces terrorism charges over school threat

A high school student in Sun Prairie will reportedly face terrorism charges after allegedly telling a teacher he wanted to be a "shooter" and planned to buy a gun as soon as he got paid.

The Sun Prairie Star reports Gabriel T. Pierre faces charges of terrorist threats-public panic and disorderly conduct stemming from the incident.

The criminal complaint against him indicated Pierre told a Sun Prairie High School teacher he intended to purchase a "32 pocket rocket" and in a month he would "kill everybody," the Star reported. He also allegedly claimed to be using cocaine and ecstasy.

The teacher reported the incident on September 18, 2019 to the Sun Prairie School Liaison officer who confronted Pierre about the incident. Pierre reportedly told the officer he didn't like the teacher and only said it to make her go away.

The officer also told investigators about previous incidents with Pierre and that he had previously made comments about shooting people.

Pierre had been a student at Sun Prairie High School in the 2018-19 school year, but was moved to the Early Learning Center for this year, the Star reported.

If convicted, Pierre faces up to three years and nine months in prison and a possible fine as high as $11,000, it added.

