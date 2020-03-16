Sun Prairie taking early voting precaution, asking for absentee ballots

With federal leaders and health care professionals trying to slow the spread of COVID-19, many city and state leaders are requesting that people either vote early or send in an absentee ballot.

"We've got at least 22 areas for people to stand in line, and if they stand on their little orange spot they'll be at least 6 feet from anybody else," Sun Prairie City Clerk Elena Hilby said.

Voters will also be asked to disinfect pens and wipe down voting booths between each use.

"We're hoping everyone in general if anyone is feeling sick, we encourage them to request an absentee ballot by mail," Hilby said.

Some legislators in the area are also encouraging Wisconsin voters to know their options, especially if they can’t leave the house and need to cast their ballot by mail.

"We certainly want every voter in the state to know that there are options. Even during this very chaotic time dealing with this pandemic," Madison Democrat, Rep. Chris Taylor said during a video conference call Monday morning. "We are encouraging people to continue to plan to exercise their right to vote and their right to make determinations about our future."

In Sun Prairie, they're seeing a surge of absentee ballots.

"We've had around 1,300 now, but they're coming in pretty steady, we're getting them at least one, every one or two minutes," Hilby said.

There are a few ways you can request an absentee ballot. You can call the number for your local city clerk's office and ask them to mail you one. You can also go online to myvote.wi.gov and request your ballot electronically. After you request online, you're estimated to receive it in the mail in about 24 hours.