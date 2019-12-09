Sun Prairie teen charged after alleged threats to buy gun and 'kill everyone'

An attorney entered a not guilty plea on behalf of a 17-year-old student who allegedly threatened to buy a gun and “kill everyone” at Sun Prairie High School, according to a criminal complaint.

Gabriel T. Pierre, 17, was charged with terrorist threats – public panic of fear and disorderly conduct in Dane County Court.

According to the complaint, Sun Prairie police were called to the high school in September after a staff member reported Pierre said he planned to buy a gun with his next paycheck.

School officials expressed concern and decided to assign Pierre to the Early Learning Center, or ELRC, in Sun Prairie for the rest of the school year.

Officers were again called to an issue involving Pierre, this time at the ELRC. A new staff member there had reported that when she asked Pierre what he wanted to be when he grew up, he said he wanted to be a “shooter.”

Pierre said he planned to buy a gun with his next paycheck and “kill everybody,” according to the complaint.

Pierre told police in an interview that he would buy a “32” pocket rocket and use it to shoot people. He added that he uses cocaine and ecstasy.

Officers contacted Pierre’s mother, who admitted Pierre’s father did own hunting rifles, locked up at home in a safe.

If convicted, Pierre faces up to three years and nine months in prison and a possible fine as high as $11,000.

Pierre will be back in Dane County Court on Dec. 30 for a status conference.

