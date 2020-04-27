Sun Prairie to open outdoor farmers marker Saturday - with some changes

The Sun Prairie outdoor farmers’ market is set to open this weekend, but with some big changes designed to keep buyers – and venders – safe.

The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 2. It is being set up near Cannery Square Park and along Market Street and Cannery Street. Everyone will be required to enter from the Market Street side.

Because of coronavirus concerns, the market will only sell local essential food items and only on a drive-thru, bike-thru, or walk-thru basis. Organizers also set up a Google Doc page for people to make pre-orders, which must be submitted by 6 p.m. Thursday. Shoppers will get their purchases directly from the vendors and pay for them at that time, they explain.

No sampling is allowed. Organizers are even asking people to bring a shopping list so they can keep moving through the line.

Vendors are the only ones permitted to touch the products and they will only use single-use bags. They are all required to wear gloves and shoppers are asked to do the same. Each stand will have its own wash station and hand sanitizer; organizers too will put up a main sanitizer spot.

Any further changes, organizers say, will be on Facebook and Instagram or on its website, http://www.sunprairiemarket.com/.