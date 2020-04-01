Sun Prairie to use only one polling place after workers decided not to show

The City of Sun Prairie is consolidating from eight polling places down one, after many polling workers decided not to work because of COVID-19 concerns.

The City of Sun Prairie will now be utilizing just the Sun Prairie High School, at 888 Grove St., as the polling place.

Clerk’s Office staff will have some precautions in place for Election Day, such as:

• Hand sanitizer will be readily available for Election Officials and voters.

• Face masks will be available for Election Officials.

• Gloves will be available for Election Officials.

• Plexiglass dividers are being built to be used at the Badger Book stations and the Ballot Table.

• Cleaning wipes will be used to clean surfaces hourly.

• Social distancing will be actively encouraged throughout the entire voting process.

• Sun Prairie Fire Department will be assisting with crowd control and ensuring that social distancing guidelines are followed.