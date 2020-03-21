Sun Prairie yoga teacher hosts online session to help a local charity

A yoga instructor is stepping up to help a charity in need. The Sunshine Place supports families in Sun Prairie, but the non-profit had to cancel it's only major fundraiser of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The organization is now trying to raise $35,000 to make ends meet. Amy Phillips, a yoga teacher in Sun Prairie, decided to host an online class to help out.

"I thought that since I am reaching so many people and so many people want to help out, that what a great way to not only provide yoga, healing, but also something to do together that benefits the Sunshine Place," Phillips said.

Click HEREfor more information on how to help The Sunshine Place and learn more about Phillip's class