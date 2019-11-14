Sun and warmer temperatures expected Thursday

NOVEMBER 14, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

High pressure will dominate the weather around here for today and tomorrow. Sunshine and a little milder temperatures are expected. A gradual warming trend will continue into next with high temperatures expected to return to the low 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Very little precipitation is expected over the next week. There is a chance of a little light snow Sunday morning.