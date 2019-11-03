Sun, clouds and warmer temperatures expected Sunday

Weather Impact Scale: Yellow 1 out of 4 (0.10-0.25” of rain Sunday night)

Sunday it appears we will see intervals of clouds and sunshine along with slightly warmer temps as southerly flow returns. By late day today, a weak disturbance will move across the Midwest, increasing our threat of precipitation late in the day. The temperatures will be too warm for snow, therefore, precipitation will fall mainly as rain. Expect rainfall coverage to increase after 8 PM tonight with 0.10-0.25” of rain expected. We may see a shower or flurry or shower early Monday morning before some breaks in the clouds later in the day. Wednesday there is another possibility of some mix precipitation, however, the forecast models are not in good agreement with a forecast solution. At this point, I would plan on a few snow/and or rain showers Wednesday with little to no accumulation expected.

Our coldest air of the season will likely arrive by Thursday morning as strong Canadian high pressure builds in. Overnight lows will be in the teens with daytime staying below freezing.