Sunday Snowstorm: Heavy snowfall will cause difficult travel conditions

Sunday is looking like a SNOW DAY - A strong storm system will dumb several inches of snow across the area Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon.

TIMING

Moderate to heavy snow will start to make the jump over the Mississippi River and into southern Wisconsin between 3 and 6 a.m. The snow will spread from west to east across the area Sunday morning. Snow will likely start to fall in Madison between 5-7 a.m. Widespread moderate to heavy snow will likely impact the entire area by 10 a.m.

Are you wondering when it will start snowing at your house? This graphic is for you!



With moderate to heavy snow expected, it won't take long for roadways to become slick and snowy. Traveling will be difficult Sunday morning - the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/6B2QsujpD5 — James Parish (@James_NBC15) February 8, 2020

The snow will taper off from west to east across the area Sunday afternoon. The heaviest snow will likely move east of the area by 4 p.m. Scattered rain/snow showers will be possible through Sunday evening. The chance of snow will end before midnight on Monday.

Here's how this snowstorm could play out. pic.twitter.com/MGVmIEPMgO — James Parish (@James_NBC15) February 8, 2020

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS

Will you be under a WINTER STORM WARNING or WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Sunday?



WINTER STORM WARNING - Pink

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Purple



The heaviest snow will likely fall across the WINTER STORM WARNING, but traveling will be impacted across the entire area! pic.twitter.com/hwFv9E7NQ9 — James Parish (@James_NBC15) February 8, 2020

WINTER STORM WARNING until 6PM Sunday: Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Green Lake, Juneau, Marquette, Richland, Sauk and Vernon Co., WI.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6PM Sunday: Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa and Lafayette Co., WI.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 9PM Sunday: Dodge, Jefferson and Rock Co., WI.

SNOWFALL TOTALS

☃️SN❄️W DAY - SUNDAY☃️



The EURO, GFS and RPM are in good agreement this afternoon on where the heaviest snow is going to fall.



Here's my official snowfall potential for tonight through Sunday. pic.twitter.com/xYKka21gLC — James Parish (@James_NBC15) February 8, 2020

The heaviest snow will fall across the WINTER STORM WARNING area. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for most places north of Madison. This is where 4-8" of snow will be possible. This is also where traveling will be the most difficult.

Madison will likely see 3-5" of snow.

The southeastern corner of the state will see between 2-4" of snow.

Many of the forecast models are in good agreement on where the heaviest snow is going to fall on Sunday, too.

TRAVEL IMPACTS

Traveling will become difficult Sunday morning. With moderate to heavy snow expected, it won't take long for roads to become snow covered. Plus, the falling snow will reduce driver's visibility.

